Street survivor to sanctuary, "Robin Hood" the Rooster finds safety after harrowing journey in California

Robin Hood the Rooster, with arrow through neck, rescued from streets of Antioch

VACAVILLE — It's like a story out of a Pixar movie, only this one is real. A lone rooster fighting to survive on the streets of Antioch for weeks is now safe.

Robin Hood the Rooster was first spotted in March after neighbors noticed he had twine wrapped around his legs and an arrow through his neck.

Photos were shared on social media and finally made their way to Darcy Smith's Facebook page.

"I was horrified, absolutely horrified," Smith said.

Smith is the co-owner of Funky Chicken Animal Rescue in Vacaville. For years, she has cared for animals that were abused or neglected by their previous owners.

After seeing the rooster with an arrow through its neck, she knew she had to help.

Running a full-time animal rescue, Smith couldn't leave and try to find him so she posted on her animal rescue Facebook page to get the word out.

"Thankfully, with our reach on social media, he was reposted a lot of times and a wonderful woman named Arline went out and looked for him," Smith said.

Arline Correa rescues abandoned animals in the Antioch area. She learned about Robin Hood through Smith's post and started a search of her own. It didn't take her long before finding him.

"He was actually hanging out in an area behind a park trail which was opening up to an abandoned house, and it took me about 15 minutes to catch him," Correa said.

Correa took Robin Hood to an avian vet where he was treated for wounds on his legs and the removal of a six-inch arrow in his neck.

"It was in one side and out the other. I don't even know how he survived," she said.

Robin Hood is now fully recovered and spending time with a flock of hens at Funky Chicken Rescue.

"He's about six months old and he's going to become an even better rooster," Smith said.