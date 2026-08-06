Friend remembers Northern California Gann Fire victim who stayed behind, refusing to leave her dogs

A longtime German shepherd breeder is believed by friends to be the woman found dead inside a home in Northern California's Calaveras County as the Gann Fire swept through the area. It's a loss they say came after she made the heartbreaking decision to stay behind with the dogs she loved.

Friends identified the woman as Susan Solari, the longtime owner of Hinterland German Shepherds, a breeding operation that had been based on the property for decades.

A burned sign bearing the name of the kennel is now one of the few reminders left standing after the wildfire moved through the area.

Joan Wilson, a neighbor and friend of Solari, said the two had spoken shortly before the fire reached the property. Wilson said she tried to convince Solari to evacuate as conditions worsened.

"She was screaming and yelling, 'No, I wasn't going to evacuate,' " Wilson said. "There was fire all around."

Wilson said she contacted authorities and warned them that Solari was still at the property, behind a locked gate and would not leave without her dogs.

"I told them she was there, that her dogs were there and she couldn't get her dogs out," Wilson said. "She wasn't going to leave them."

Susan Solari Joan Wilson

For decades, Solari raised and showed German shepherds at Hinterland German Shepherds, according to the kennel's former website.

Wilson described Solari as independent, determined and deeply committed to her animals.

"She was a great show dog lady. She was headstrong. She was a strong woman," Wilson said.

Wilson said she evacuated safely with her own family and animals, but the loss of her friend has been difficult to process.

"I wish she would've listened to me. I wish I could've grabbed her. 'Come on, you're coming with me,' " Wilson said.

Cal Fire continues to battle the Gann Fire, which has burned more than 10,000 acres in Calaveras County and destroyed over a dozen structures.

"The community around here lives with fire," said Cal Fire spokesperson Chris Vestal. "They know there's a likelihood they have to evacuate, and when they get an evacuation order, they're going to leave."

Fire officials continue to urge residents to follow evacuation orders and warnings as the response continues.

For Wilson, she said she understands Solari made her own choice, one she believes was rooted in the same love for animals that defined her life.