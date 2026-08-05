Northern California Gann Fire closes schools, recreation areas as burns more than 7,000 acres

All Calaveras Unified School District campuses are closed Wednesday as smoke from the Gann Fire continues to affect communities across Calaveras County.

Cal Fire listed the Northern California wildfire at 7,052 acres with 10% containment as of early Wednesday morning. That is about 11 square miles, or roughly three-quarters the land area of the city of Woodland.

District officials said they decided to close all school sites after monitoring changing winds, wildfire smoke and air quality throughout Tuesday. Conditions could fluctuate rapidly as winds shift across the county. The district will evaluate conditions daily before making decisions about school operations for the remainder of the week.

Firefighting efforts against the Gann Fire on the evening of Aug. 4.

Fire activity eased Tuesday evening, officials said, while night-flying helicopters supported crews overnight following a firing operation along the western edge of the blaze. Wednesday morning's update included the first reported containment numbers of the wildfire.

The wildfire started Monday evening near Hogan Dam and Gann roads, southeast of New Hogan Lake. Its cause remains under investigation. Hot temperatures, dry vegetation, rugged terrain and light winds have contributed to the fire's spread.

No injuries or damaged structures had been reported as of Tuesday evening.

Smoke from the blaze has also drifted into neighboring Amador County, where officials warned of potentially poor air quality.

Gann Fire evacuation orders remain near New Hogan Lake

Evacuation orders remain in effect for zones CCU-109, CCU-110, CCU-130-B, CCU-139, CCU-140 and CCU-147.

Warnings are in place for zones CCU-111, CCU-131, CCU-148 and CCU-153. People who need additional time to leave, along with those who have pets or livestock, are being urged to evacuate.

The affected area stretches from the northeastern side of New Hogan Lake to west of San Andreas. It reaches east toward the Calaveras County Airport, south toward Salt Spring Valley Reservoir and just west of Angels Camp.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Valley Springs Veterans Memorial at 189 Pine Street. Small pets are accepted.

A separate shelter for large animals is available at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds in Angels Camp.