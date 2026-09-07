Fourth person dies after small plane crashes in Fresno

A fourth victim in a Central California plane crash died Monday in the hospital, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials say the victim was 44-year-old Craig Eady from Fresno County.

Sheriff's deputies, firefighters, and Fresno police responded to reports of a plane crash Saturday afternoon on North Blythe Avenue. First responders say they found the single-engine plane on fire by the San Joaquin River.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and worked with other first responders to extract the four plane passengers.

Law enforcement officials say that the two children aboard were pronounced dead at the scene. The adult man and woman were transported to the hospital. Danna Eady, 41, later died in the hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board is currently investigating the crash.