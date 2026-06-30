5 Fresno men charged with multi-state firearms trafficking conspiracy

A federal grand jury charged five individuals from Fresno with participating in a years-long firearms trafficking conspiracy on June 25.

The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California said that the defendants were arraigned on Monday, when they entered pleas of not guilty.

Court documents show that the defendants had planned between December 2024 and April 2026 to deal firearms without a license, travel across state lines to acquire firearms illegally, and import the firearms back into California.

The indictment alleges that the defendants — Harman Pahal, 21, Cameron Chouanmasay, 20, Colton Malone, 21, Julian Calderon, 20, and Jaskarn Batth, 20 — met while attending Bullard High School in Fresno. There, they used social media to advertise and sell firearms, and they would travel from Fresno to Texas repeatedly to obtain weapons, federal officials said.

The indictment charges all five defendants with conspiracy, unlicensed dealing and manufacturing of firearms, interstate travel with intent to unlawfully deal firearms, and unlawful importation of firearms into California.

If convicted, the defendants face a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count of conspiracy. The charges are only allegations as of June 30, 2026, and a status conference is scheduled for Oct. 28, 2026.

The Fresno Police Department assisted in the investigation.