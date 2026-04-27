Central California mother convicted in kidnapping plot of estranged son sentenced

A Central California woman has been sentenced to federal prison after she was found guilty in a scheme to kidnap her estranged teenage son to send him to a boarding school.

The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of California announced Monday that 39-year-old Shana Gaviola of Fresno received a three-year sentence. Gaviola was convicted in December of interstate violation of a protection order.

According to court documents and testimony at trial, Gaviola's then 16-year-old son began living with another family in 2020. The teen petitioned for emancipation from Gaviola and obtained a domestic violence protection order from the Fresno County Superior Court against her.

Prosecutors said the court order prohibited Gaviola "from harassing, blocking the movements of, or contacting her son in any way, including directly or indirectly." Despite the order, prosecutors said Gaviola made plans for her son to be taken to a facility in Missouri.

On Aug. 21, 2021, prosecutors said people acting on Gaviola's behalf abducted the teen from an ice-skating rink in Fresno. The teen was in handcuffs for more than 24 hours as they drove to Stockton, Missouri, about 100 miles southeast of Kansas City.

According to a report from The Associated Press at the time, the teen was taken to the Agape Boarding School and was held there for eight days until his father was able to free him.

Agape Boarding School, Stockton, Cedar County, Missouri. (Jill Toyoshiba/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Kansas City Star

The school closed in 2023 amid allegations of physical and sexual abuse from former students.

"No parent—indeed, no person whatsoever—has the right to subject a child to kidnapping and terror for that reason or any other reason," U.S. Attorney Eric Grant said in a statement after Gaviola's conviction.

FBI Sacramento Acting Special Agent in Charge Duel Valentine added, "Shana Gaviola manipulated others to help force her will upon her son. We are very proud of his resolve throughout this investigation and trial. He will rest easier knowing that justice has been served."