Frequency of car crashes where drivers hit the gas instead of the brake

It's a type of car crash that is reported on quite a bit, where the driver smashes into a building because they hit the gas instead of the brake.

There are 44 crashes every day in the county, and they are the result of what police call "braking bad". This is in reference to drivers punching the gas, instead of tapping the brake. In most cases, the drivers are usually either very young or elderly.

The most recent one in the area happened at a bakery in Davis, where there were only minor injuries.

However, close calls like this happen more often than one might think.

The Answers Desk discovered that an estimated 16,000 car accidents are caused by pedal errors every year.

Drivers over the age of 76 or between the ages of 16 to 20 are usually behind the wheel when it happens.

So where do most "braking bad" crashes happen?

77% happen in parking lots and the rest in driveways and intersections.

The potential for crashes like these to cause some serious harm has increased as more outdoor dining spots open up to customers in the post-pandemic world.

As a result, more restaurants are putting heavy concrete planters around the perimeter. It is an added expense but it's a small price to pay to keep customers and employees safe from these "braking bad" crashes.