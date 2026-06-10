Grass fire near French Camp burns mobile home, leaving family displaced

A mobile home and three outbuildings burned in a grass fire in the French Camp area Wednesday afternoon, firefighters said.

French Camp Fire Chief Marty Cornilsen said a grass fire off French Camp Road and Manthey Road was pushed by winds toward homes, eventually reaching the mobile home and outbuildings.

One family is now displaced due to the fire.

Some people living in the area evacuated and others were told to evacuate by firefighters.

No injuries were reported and the fire is contained, Cornilsen said.

It's unknown how the fire started.