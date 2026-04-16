San Joaquin County I-5 crash near French Camp leaves 1 dead

A person has died after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway, near the French Camp Road offramp.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but California Highway Patrol confirmed that a vehicle and a pedestrian were involved – with the person dying in the incident.

No details about the person who died have been released by authorities.

All northbound I-5 lanes were closed for some time early Thursday morning. The lanes were back open by around 6 a.m.