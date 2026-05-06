Sacramento River community pushes for Flock cameras to curb dumping

A Sacramento County community is demanding change and calling on leaders to crack down on a problem residents say is turning their town into a dumping ground.

Residents say roadside dumping in Freeport has gone beyond everyday trash, with appliances, furniture and abandoned cars turning up along local roads.

"Last Friday there was a washer and dryer dumped in the same location, it's a constant recurring problem," said Freeport resident Travis Newton.

Neighbors in Freeport, along the Sacramento River, say they continue finding appliances, furniture, abandoned cars and construction debris dumped along the road.

"People know they can dump here and get away with it, and that's why we need enforcement," Newton said.

Newton has now started a petition calling on county and state leaders to step in and help – and for those responsible for the dumping to be held accountable.

"We're trying to get Flock cameras put up," Newton said. "There are maybe one, two or three bad actors out there that's causing this systemic problem."

Along with Flock cameras, residents are also asking for clear "No Dumping" signs in problem areas and more consistent trash removal.

Newton said part of the problem is that Freeport sits near multiple jurisdictions, creating confusion over who is responsible for enforcement and cleanup. Freeport residents have resorted to reporting the debris to Caltrans, but Newton said that's not sustainable.

"If I don't physically report it and I'm not out here picking up trash, it could go weeks," Newton said.

Freeport residents are now calling on Caltrans, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and the state assemblymembers for District 7 and District 8 to step in and help.