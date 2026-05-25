Man, 18-month-old rescued from Lake Tahoe area mountain

Rescue crews airlifted a man and his 18-month-old child from Freel Peak mountain May 21, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was in the Freel Peak area riding a mountain bike with his son when, at elevations over 10,000 feet, he saw that snow was blocking the trail. The sheriff's office said he then tried to get back to the dirt and pushed the snow.

However, he soon became tired, and he later told officials he was not equipped to be out in the dark and believed his son might need medical attention after the 18-month-old showed signs of extreme discomfort.

Two El Dorado Search and Rescue volunteers were flown up to Freel Peak and hiked down to the man and his son, who were then airlifted from the area. They were taken to the South Lake Tahoe airport and treated by first responders.

"This was a team effort, and we would like to thank everyone, including the agencies who participated in this rescue," the sheriff's office said. "For everyone who adventures in El Dorado County, remember to be prepared and stay safe."