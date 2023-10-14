Frazier Park locals wonder who won the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot Frazier Park locals wonder who won the $1.765 billion Powerball jackpot 02:24

Who is Southern California's newest billionaire? That's what locals wanted to know Friday as a Powerball jackpot was still unclaimed.

A ticket with all six numbers in the latest Powerball drawing was sold at a liquor store in the unincorporated community of Frazier Park in Kern County and the purchaser has the option of receiving the $1.765 billion jackpot.

"Today everybody is stopping by and asking us if we know who the winner is," said Andy Khalil, co-owner of Midway Market where the winning ticket was sold. "Of course we don't know."

The winner, or winners, can choose to receive 30 installments of the jackpot, or a $774.1 million lump sum payment.

The jackpot was the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history, behind the $2.4 billion jackpot for the November 7, 2022, Powerball drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64, and Powerball number was 10. A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number was sold at a liquor store in Monterey Park and is worth $760,111.