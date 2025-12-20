Frank the Flamingo takes over Plumas Lake, creating new connections

Frank the Flamingo is up for grabs in the Plumas Lake area. It's a game that has taken off in the neighborhood. It's the one time stealing something from someone's yard is not only allowed, but encouraged.

"Oh yeah, everybody is literally out driving the streets looking for him, for any clue they can find," said Christina Boyes, a Plumas Lake resident.

Frank the Flamingo has taken over the neighborhood and it seems like the entire community of Plumas Lake is in on the fun. It started with Amanda Cowman, who saw the idea on social media.

"I knew as soon as I saw it that our town would be perfect for it, we have a great town for it. I got Frank the Flamingo, I put him on our porch, and I blasted it to our local Facebook group," said Cowman.

The rules are if you come across Frank, you can steal him. You have to keep him visible on your property, plugged in so he's inflated, and the house that has him on New Year's Day will win a prize and bragging rights.

"The response has been incredible. People are so excited about him. He doesn't even last at a house for more than five minutes most of the time. It's become people's evening entertainment," said Cowman.

"This morning I woke up at 9:30 and saw it said posted two minutes ago and said the grass was blue or something. So I looked around here and it said Bluegrass Drive, which is right down the corner, so I went and grabbed it this morning," said Austin Boyes, who found Frank Saturday morning.

Neighbors put their own spin on the game, dressing up Frank in accessories, and posting riddles and clues to their local Facebook group to give hints on Frank's whereabouts.

It's been fun for the kids and the adults. Even law enforcement has gotten involved.

"We have East Side Plumas Lake on the other side of the freeway, we have North Plumas Lake Wheeler Ranch. All the neighborhoods are kind of connecting and meeting each other. They're coming down to get frank, we're going up to get Frank. It's kind of made the neighborhood more cohesive and just brought some Christmas joy," said Cowman.

Not only are people having fun, but they're making new connections along the way. So far, everyone is following the rules.

"I think it's probably going to be a yearly thing now. It's been so popular that I think he'll be back next year for sure," said Boyes.

The game will end on New Year's Day.