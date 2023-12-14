Fox drops 41 as Kings hold off Thunder comeback attempt with 128-123 win

SACRAMENTO — De'Aaron Fox scored 41 points as the Sacramento Kings held off a late Oklahoma City Thunder comeback attempt to win 128-123 at the Golden 1 Center on Thursday night.

Fox scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter while adding 7 assists. Domantis Sabonis dropped 18 points, 7 assists and grabbed 16 rebounds. Keegan Murray scored 15 points and hit four big free throws late to seal the victory.

Off the bench, Malik Monk added 18 points while Keon Ellis scored a career-high 17.

Oklahoma City wasted a stellar performance by Gilgeous-Alexander, who finished with 43 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

The Kings led by 14 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Thunder cut the deficit to two with a 13-2 run.

Fox and Keegan Murray answered with late baskets and Sacramento stepped up its defense down the stretch. It was the third 40-point performance this season for Fox, who also had three rebounds.

The game featured a matchup between two of the NBA's best young point guards in Gilgeous-Alexander and Fox, and each player delivered. Gilgeous-Alexander went 16 for 18 at the free-throw line, and Fox made five 3-pointers.

The Kings, who were coming off a 119-99 loss at the Clippers on Tuesday, have won eight in a row over the Thunder.

The Thunder had won four of five entering the game.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points in the first quarter, including a driving layup in the final seconds that gave the Thunder a 30-29 lead at the end of one.

Sacramento shot over 50% from the floor in the first half, but Oklahoma City stayed in the game with help from Gilgeous-Alexander's 20 points and by getting to the foul line, making 15 of 17 attempts.

The Kings opened up a double-digit lead late in the first half on a three-point play by Fox. Sacramento led 59-53 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Visit Denver on Saturday night.

Kings: Host Utah on Saturday night.

Check back here for a full game recap.