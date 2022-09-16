Watch CBS News
Former Sacramento City firefighter Christian Madrigal sentenced to 7 years in prison for sexual assault

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A former Sacramento City firefighter has been sentenced to over seven years in prison for sexual assault. 

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office says that on April 13, 2015, the victim went out to celebrate her birthday with friends, one of whom was dating Christian Madrigal at the time. Madrigal had just joined the Sacramento Fire Department. 

After their night out, the victim, her friend, and Madrigal went back to stay the night at Madrigal's apartment. While the victim was sleeping on the couch, Madrigal allegedly sexually assaulted the victim over the course of several hours. 

The next morning, the victim reported the sexual assault to law enforcement and underwent a sexual assault examination. In 2018, detectives restarted the investigation, including interviewing witnesses who were present on the night of the assault. The District Attorney's Crime Lab then found DNA on the victim's underwear that was consistent with Madrigal's DNA.  

On May 20, 2022, a jury convicted Madrigal of assault with intent to rape and forcible digital penetration. He was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 11:32 AM

