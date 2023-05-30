Watch CBS News
Former Sacramento City Councilmember Steve Hansen announces mayoral campaign

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

A former Sacramento City Councilmember has announced he is running for mayor. 

Steve Hansen was the city's first openly gay Councilmember when he was elected in 2012, and will again make history as the city's first openly LGBTQ+ mayor if elected.

He lost his re-election bid to Councilmember Katie Valenzuela three years ago.

Hansen joins three other candidates in the mayoral race, including State Assemblymember Kevin McCarty. 

