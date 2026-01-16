Former Modesto principal faces criminal charges in Merced County

Modesto City Schools (MCS) says a former junior high school principal is facing criminal charges in another county for alleged conduct that occurred before he was hired by the district.

According to a news release sent out by the district, Brian Chubon, who most recently served as principal at Roosevelt Junior High School, is facing charges in Merced County related to an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor that was reported to law enforcement. District officials say the alleged incident involved a former student from a school outside Modesto City Schools.

Chubon no longer works for MCS and no longer has access to any district property.

"The safety, well-being, and trust of our students and school communities are our highest priorities," said Mike Henderson, associate superintendent of human resources with MCS. "Students, families, staff members, or community members who may have further relevant information should contact local law enforcement directly."

District officials say the criminal charges date back to December 2024, prompting a review of what they describe as "an unusual set of circumstances." MCS says multiple public and investigative agencies in Merced County were aware of the charges, but the district was not notified at the time.

Chubon was hired by Modesto City Schools in the summer of 2022 after completing a criminal background check conducted by the state, according to the district.

"The approach taken by agencies in Merced County appears inconsistent with the processes normally taken in these situations," Henderson said. "We will be requesting their cooperation to access information to determine what transpired."

Chubon served as assistant principal at Mark Twain Junior High School from July 2022 through June 2025, before becoming principal at Roosevelt Junior High in July 2025. He is no longer employed by the district.

At this time, Modesto City Schools says there is no indication that students in Stanislaus County were involved.

District officials say they are proactively communicating with parents, staff, and the community to ensure public awareness and encourage anyone with information to come forward.

Families in Modesto who may have information are encouraged to contact the Modesto Police Department.

The district says it is limited in what it can share due to this case being an ongoing legal matter.

CBS News Sacramento has reached out to the Merced County Sheriff's Office for more information but has not immediately heard back.