Former Gunther's Ice Cream employee celebrates 98th birthday

SACRAMENTO — A 98-year-old former Gunther's Ice Cream employee celebrated his birthday at the ice cream shop.

Glenn Rogers says he might not be able to scoop ice cream like he used to — but he still returns to his former workplace to eat it.

Gunther's Ice Cream holds a special place in the 98-year-old's heart; he spent his younger years working behind the counter and bringing smiles to customers' faces.

"He loved ice cream," his sister, Lucile Rogers, said. "I think that one of the things was they guaranteed he could eat all the ice cream he wanted."

His party was complete with balloons and a tablecloth of pictures featuring his fondest memories.

Gunthers' owners shared with CBS13 that they have been able to witness several milestones at the Sacramento-based restaurant. Whether it be first dates, wedding proposals, or baby announcements, the ice cream shop has grown up with the city it serves.

As Rogers marks nearly a century of his life, he says the birthday agenda consists of eating a pint of ice cream — just like the old days.

He shared the secret ingredient to a long and happy life.

"Just take care of yourself and take it easy," Rogers said.