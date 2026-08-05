Former Cal Fire firefighter arrested again on indecent exposure charges in Folsom

A former firefighter with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) who was arrested in 2024 on suspicion of exposing himself at a Sacramento County car wash is back in jail after Folsom police linked him to multiple lewd conduct incidents over the weekend.

The Folsom Police Department said Clifford Wayne Robinson, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of two felony counts of indecent exposure, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct for soliciting lewd acts and one misdemeanor count of photographing or recording under another person's clothing.

Jail records show Robinson is being held on $350,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded Saturday to the Barnes & Noble at the Palladio after receiving reports of a man engaging in lewd conduct inside the store, Folsom police said. The suspect left before officers arrived.

Detectives later learned the same man had also been involved in a similar incident earlier that day at Sun & Shade in Folsom, where an employee reported the behavior.

Detectives identified Robinson as the suspect and arrested him on August 4.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Police said Robinson was at the Palladio shopping center from about 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and are asking anyone who had contact with him during that time and believes they may have been victimized to contact the Folsom Police Department.

The arrest comes just months after Robinson was accused of exposing himself to a woman running on the Willow Trail in Folsom in April.

The woman, Abby Schablaske, told CBS News Sacramento she recognized Robinson after researching similar cases online and discovering his prior arrest.

"I was determined. I could not get this off my mind. It rocked my world," Schablaske said.

She said Robinson allegedly exposed himself as she rounded a corner on the trail.

"I come around a blind corner, he is standing right there. I have no chance to make a decision. He's right there, pants down, waiting for me basically," she said.

Schablaske said she was able to run away before she was physically harmed.

"Thankfully I wasn't physically attacked, but who knows the next person he could encounter," she said.

Robinson previously arrested in Rancho Cordova case

Robinson was previously arrested in May 2024 after Rancho Cordova police investigated a March 30, 2024, incident at a car wash on Sunrise Boulevard.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said then that a woman reported that a man exposed himself and attempted to speak with her before she drove away and called police.

Detectives identified Robinson as the suspect and later arrested him on suspicion of indecent exposure. Investigators said at the time that Robinson had previously been arrested for a similar offense and was a registered sex offender.

Authorities also identified Robinson as a Cal Fire firefighter during that investigation.

Court records also show Robinson has a prior indecent exposure conviction in Santa Cruz County dating back to 2014.

The Folsom Police Department's investigation remains ongoing.