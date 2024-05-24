Cal Fire firefighter arrested in indecent exposure investigation in Sacramento area

RANCHO CORDOVA – A firefighter was arrested for exposing himself at a Sacramento County car wash earlier this year, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Officers with the Rancho Cordova Police Department received reports that a man exposed himself and tried to talk to a woman on Sunrise Boulevard, deputies said. The woman was able to drive away and call police.

Through the investigation, 32-year-old Clifford Robinson was identified as the suspect. The investigation revealed that Robinson had been arrested for a similar offense several years before and was a registered sex offender.

Detectives then learned Robsinon was a firefighter for Cal Fire.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, Robinson was arrested at his home and booked into jail for indecent exposure of private parts in a public place.

Deputies said he posted a $10,000 bail and was released hours later.

Now detectives are asking for the public's help to identify any additional potential victims.

Cal Fire provided the statement below:

"CAL FIRE demands its employees uphold standards of professional conduct both on and off duty. We are aware of this criminal case and are monitoring it closely."

The department couldn't confirm Robinson's employment history at this time.