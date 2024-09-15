Former Boston Market building goes up in flames in Sacramento-area

Fire destroys former business in Sacramento area

Fire destroys former business in Sacramento area

Fire destroys former business in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO – The former Boston Market building near east Sacramento went up in flames Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the building along Fair Oaks Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.

The building, which is surrounded by other businesses, has been vacant for about three years, and firefighters said no one was inside.

The Sacramento Metro Fire said the cool temperatures helped with the firefight but the wind made it difficult. They were able to protect surrounding buildings.

The building was destroyed and the cause is under investigation, but crews said they are not ruling out arson.

The property owner's lawyer said they plan to rebuild once the permits are obtained. There were previous plans to potentially redevelop it into a Starbucks.