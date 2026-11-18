A severed head found near Foresthill more than four years ago has been identified as a 73-year-old Citrus Heights man, leading to the arrests of his wife and daughter, authorities said Wednesday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Paul Wesley Fitzmaurice Jr., who investigators said had never been reported missing.

His daughter, 45-year-old Mary Fitzmaurice, was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge. His wife, 75-year-old Georgia "Gwenn" Fitzmaurice, was arrested as an accessory.

Investigators allege Mary Fitzmaurice killed her father at the family's Citrus Heights home and that she and her mother conspired to dispose of his remains.

The case began Sept. 28, 2022, when a severed human head was found inside a trash bag in the Todd Valley area of Foresthill.

Investigators initially struggled to identify the victim. An artist's rendering and a search of the national DNA database both failed to produce a match.

A breakthrough came in 2024, when detectives sent DNA to a lab for forensic genetic genealogy testing.

Working with the FBI, investigators traced distant relatives and obtained comparison DNA, eventually identifying Fitzmaurice.

Detectives then learned he had last been known to live with his wife and daughter on Lichen Drive in Citrus Heights.

A search warrant was served at the home Tuesday. Gwenn and Mary Fitzmaurice were arrested later that day and booked into the South Placer Jail.

The FBI, Citrus Heights Police Department, Contra Costa County Crime Lab and Placer County Cold Case Foundation assisted with the investigation.