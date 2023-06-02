Food as fundraiser for Afghan, Ukrainian refugees in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Food is being used as a fundraiser – but this is no ordinary grub.

It's a feast of authentic dishes from Afghanistan and Ukraine, cooked by immigrants seeking refuge in the Sacramento region.

It's now been nearly 2 years since thousands fled Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul and more than a year since Russia invaded Ukraine.

"We saw record numbers of Afghans and Ukrainians come to this area," said Anna Colbey from World Relief Sacramento.

Thursday evening's event was put on by the organization World Relief Sacramento, a non-profit that helps provide resettlement services for refugees who've fled their war-torn countries.

Money raised helps provide immigrants with basic needs.

"You need help with housing, transportation, you don't know the educational system, so there are so many things you're not familiar with," said Svitlana Iotko, a Ukraine refugee.

They also help refugees with education and job placement.

"They're doing their best to adapt to the area," said Colbey said. "They're taking English classes, they're going to community college"

World Relief says they have an ongoing need for volunteers, but they say just about anyone can make a difference in helping settlers feel at home.

"One of the most important things you can do is welcome the refugee next to you – introduce yourself," said Colbey. "I think Afghans and Ukrainians want to know that they're welcomed here they want to know that people haven't forgotten about their situations."

The organization is also holding a bicycle ride fundraiser through the Sonoma wine country on June 17.