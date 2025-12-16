Watch CBS News
Care provider suspected of stealing 88-year-old Folsom woman's wedding ring

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

An 88-year-old Folsom woman was reunited with the wedding ring her late husband gave her after it was stolen over the weekend, police said on Monday.

On Saturday, police said they received a report from a woman that her diamond wedding ring was stolen.

Officers began investigating, and police said they identified a suspect and contacted them on Sunday. She was identified as 46-year-old Pita Porter, of Sacramento, and police said she was a care provider.

Porter was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and elder abuse, police said.

"We are grateful for the dedication and compassion shown by our officers in bringing comfort and closure to the victim and her family," police said.

The ring was returned to the Folsom resident. 

