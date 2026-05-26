Folsom volunteer raises American flag on Rainbow Bridge

In what has become a summer tradition, a volunteer hung a large American flag on Folsom's Rainbow Bridge ahead of Memorial Day.

Clark Verkler raised the flag on the historic truss bridge over Lake Natoma.

Using his climbing expertise, Verkler gets the job done in about an hour.

"Today is a special day. Two of my sons are in the military, so I have a soft spot for veterans," Verkler said. "I hope they like the flag."

Verkler has been raising the flag on Rainbow Bridge for about a decade.

The work is done in coordination with Folsom public works.

"I've always enjoyed being at height, and when I get to work at height, it's a good day," Verkler said. "I also, kind of as a hobby, build rope courses, so I get to spend most of my days at 35 feet above the ground. It's a good day when I can do that."

The flag will fly over Lake Natoma through Veterans Day in November.