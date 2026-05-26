6 arrested in Folsom shoe store theft investigations involving stolen gun, fentanyl

Six people were arrested this week in connection with two separate retail theft investigations at the Folsom Premium Outlets, officials said on Tuesday.

The Folsom Police Department said the first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Nike Factory Store, where employees reported that several suspects stole nearly $1,500 in merchandise before running away.

During a search of nearby businesses and trails, officers located and chased one suspect on foot and eventually took him into custody. Officers also recovered a loaded handgun, which was determined to have been stolen, that they believe had been discarded by a suspect.

Folsom Police Department

Police also said officers recovered about 58 grams of fentanyl.

Four other suspects were located near the area where the first suspect was arrested. The five arrested were Sacramento residents Joseph Pellegrino, 18; Niko Anderson Hardy, 33; and Travis Allen Knight, 36; Rio Linda resident Enrique "Kiki" Camarena, 37; and North Highlands resident Christina Marie Beck, 45.

Police said Camarena faces additional charges including resisting arrest and various drug and weapons offenses. Investigators also said he had an outstanding warrant. Beck was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.

While officers were still investigating the Nike theft, police said a second retail theft, which was unrelated to the first, was reported at another nearby shoe store.

Folsom police said officers quickly located the suspect and recovered the stolen merchandise. That suspect was identified as Sacramento resident Justin McSperitt, 37.

During his arrest, investigators learned McSperitt was on probation and had multiple outstanding warrants.