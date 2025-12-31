Folsom resident tracks several red-light runners, urges city action

A Folsom resident is calling on the city to do more after he tracked more than a dozen people running red lights at a single intersection over the past six months.

He reached out to CBS News Sacramento, but wanted to stay anonymous as he expressed concern over the intersection of Empire Ranch Road and Ritchie Street.

The resident shared a video he obtained from the city's traffic signal camera showing a car going through a red light and nearly hitting him and his wife as they were using the crosswalk there earlier this month.

"They just don't want to wait," said the man, who has lived in the area for about 20 years. "They're impatient, and they run the red light."

He has been pressuring police to crack down on the red light runners before someone gets hurt.

"Since day one, my request has been increased police presence, simply," he said.

In the past six months, the resident said he has made 22 calls to police, witnessing cars blowing through reds during his early morning runs and walks with his wife.

He said he thinks the problem is not a streetlight timing malfunction, but drivers being in a hurry.

CBS News Sacramento's camera captured multiple cars in the act as they were at the intersection.

"While we can review traffic camera data, we can't write tickets off of that. The law doesn't allow for us to do that," said Commander Andrew Bates with Folsom police.

Bates said that over the past six months, they have written seven tickets in the area for mostly seatbelt and non-hazardous violations, plus one crash that was a non-injury fender bender.

"Everybody would like more officers there all the time, but unfortunately, we have to be responsible for how we spread those officers around," said Bates.

City data shows other intersections have seen more injury crashes, making them the priority, but the resident is pleading for more police to patrol the area to keep everyone safe.

"The interrogating and the badgering I receive from dispatchers lead me to believe that I am viewed as more of the problem than the people breaking the law and running these red lights," the resident said.

Folsom police said it will continue to work the area as it has been and to keep reporting traffic violations as you see them.

Bates also wanted to remind people to slow down and stop at red lights. It will keep everyone safer.