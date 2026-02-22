Folsom man shelters in place at Puerto Vallarta hotel amid violence

A Folsom man is sheltering in place in a Puerto Vallarta hotel as violence hits the streets of the resort city.

A clash between cartels and the federal officers has led to violence in Mexico.

"I was just informed that the restaurant is running out of food at this point," Mark Levens said, "because nothing is coming in or going out."

Levens is seeking refuge during his Mexico retreat as huge columns of black smoke fill the sky around him.

Levens says he woke up to the sounds of gun blasts from his balcony.

"There were explosions not only on the streets but also in the bay itself," he said. "They told us to get away from what we were looking at in case there was sniper fire, which in fact there was."

The violence comes amidst clashes between the Mexican government and cartels, following a raid that killed cartel leader Nemesio Cervantes, known as "El Mencho."

"He's one of the biggest drug capos in the history of drug trafficking around the globe," said Mike Vigil, former DEA chief of international operations.

Vigil called the raid against "El Mencho" and his Jalisco New Generation Cartel one of the biggest actions taken in the history of drug trafficking.

"It just goes to show you the strength of the cartels in Mexico," Levens said.

Levens and his family are now waiting and wondering when the violence will end and the Puerto Vallarta coast will be clear for their safe return home.

"We've been coming here for 35 to 40 years; this is the first time I have ever seen anything of this nature," Levens said.