Sacramento prison officials investigate death of inmate from Los Angeles as homicide

An investigation is underway at a Northern California prison after a man died earlier this week, officials said.

Officials at the California State Prison, Sacramento — located in Folsom — found 49-year-old John Cisneros unresponsive in his cell on Monday around 9:15 p.m.

Despite life-saving measures, officials said Cisneros was pronounced dead about 45 minutes later. The extent of his injuries was not released.

Cisnero's cellmate, 34-year-old Irvin Sanchez, was detained and placed into restricted housing pending an investigation by the investigative services unit and Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said Cinsero was received from Los Angeles County in July 2015 to serve a five-year sentence for second-degree robbery. He was later sentenced in October 2017 to 28 years for penetration, oral copulation and attempted rape with force/violence/fear of immediate bodily injury.

Sanchez was received from Los Angeles County in February 2013 to serve an 18-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder with a street gang enhancement.