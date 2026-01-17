Folsom Police Department's mail theft alert system leads to arrest of 3 suspects

A mail theft alert system set up by the Folsom Police Department helped arrest three suspects and recover a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers in Folsom say they were paying close attention to early-morning activity around mailboxes, with detectives setting up multiple technology-related alert systems to warn officers about suspicious activity.

Around 3 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted and found two men and a woman in a vehicle in the area of Empire Ranch Road and Broadstone Parkway.

During the traffic stop, police said they determined the group was responsible for recent mail theft. The police department said officers found stolen mail, credit cards, keys for cluster mailboxes and drug paraphernalia.

The suspects were also determined to be in a stolen vehicle, with a license plate switched, police said.

The three suspects — identified as 38-year-old Lucero Gonzalez, 32-year-old Tou Lor and 33-year-old Shawn Vang, all from Sacramento — were arrested for mail theft, identity theft, possession of burglary tools and conspiracy to commit a crime, police said.

Vang was also booked for auto theft and Gonzalez was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.

The stolen mail will be documented and the unopened mail will be returned to the U.S. Postal Service to be delivered. The victims will also be contacted.