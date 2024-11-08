Folsom Lake's low water level prompts reduced speed limit for boaters

FOLSOM — A reduced 5-mile-per-hour speed limit on Folsom Lake went into effect Friday due to lower water levels that have left four of the lake's five boat ramps dry.

The lake level is officially below 400 feet. The new speed limit applies to all boaters across the lake.

Recreational boaters and fishermen like Ron Frey are frustrated with the low water levels at Folsom Lake.

"Whoever controls the water, they let way too much water out," Frey said. "We had an amazing winter, tons of water, tons of snowmelt, and this is what we got."

We took concerns like Frey's to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which is in charge of operating the reservoir and releasing water from the dam. They say the lake goes through a cyclic fill and empty process throughout the year.

"Summer to fall, we go into the flood season. Part of our requirements for operation is we provide enough storage space for a storm coming in so we don't overtop the levees downstream," said Drew Lessard with the bureau. "We usually naturally get pretty low in the winter."

The California State Parks Department implemented the reduced speed limit, noting that exposed hazards due to the low water level include rock outcroppings, boulders and even historic bridges.

"We really want boats to slow down because as we mark hazards, other hazards come out of the water on a daily basis and so there may be something out there under the water surface that you're not seeing," said Sgt. Joshua Jaco with the parks department.

Jaco said that boaters who don't adhere to the new 5-mile-per-hour speed limit could be cited.

Lessard explained that Folsom Lake's water level ebbs and flows, so once the rain season arrives, the level could rise above 400 feet and the reduced speed limit would be rescinded. Lessard said Folsom Lake's water level is expected to top out come May.