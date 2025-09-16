Watch CBS News
Folsom police up enforcement on Iron Point Road after crash, speeding concerns

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A crash that saw a car go airborne before embedding into a wall has prompted Folsom police to focus speed enforcement efforts along a major road.

Back on Sunday morning, Folsom police said a car was apparently speeding on Iron Point Road when it lost control near McAdoo Drive.

Somehow, the car went airborne and crashed into the Willow Springs neighborhood sign.

folsom-crash.jpg
Scene of the crash.  Folsom Police Department

The driver was taken to the hospital, but police didn't have any other information about their condition.

While investigating the scene, police said officers were approached by several community members who reportedly raised concerns about how much unsafe driving was happening along that stretch of road.

Officers focused speed enforcement efforts in the area and police said multiple citations were issued. 

It's unclear how long the focused speed enforcement effort will continue. 

