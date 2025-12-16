Folsom moves to close major gap in bike trail system with underground crossing

FOLSOM -- Folsom has a thriving cycling community, thanks in large part to its extensive paved trail system. But for years, riders have faced one major gap, where both trails stop at Highway 50 along Placerville Road.

This month, Folsom city leaders voted to move forward with a project designed to finally connect the city's north and south trail systems, creating a safer and more direct route for cyclists.

The Trek Bicycle Store in Folsom is a hub for the city's large cycling community, many of whom take advantage of more than 80 miles of paved trails throughout the area.

"There's a lot of people, especially in the Folsom area, because they've put so much into the infrastructure for biking," said Sean Darcy with Trek Bicycle Folsom.

But one major break in the system stops riders at Highway 50, separating roughly 50 miles of trails to the north from about 30 miles to the south.

"This is obviously the single gap that we have," said Ryan Neves, Capital Projects Manager with Folsom's Parks and Recreation Department.

Currently, cyclists traveling between north and south Folsom must use the East Bidwell overpass, which runs parallel to Placerville Road. Riders say the route is loud, congested, and at times unsafe.

"Especially with all of the cars merging on and off the freeway," Darcy said. "Just all of the traffic in general."

City officials say that's about to change. Earlier this month, the Folsom City Council approved moving forward with a plan to build a new Class I trail underneath Highway 50. The project would provide a safer, more direct connection and fully link the city's trail system.

"It allows cyclists that want to go from, say, the American River Bike Trail all the way to White Rock Road and into El Dorado County," Neves said.

The project remains in the design phase, with construction expected to begin in the summer of 2027 and open later that year. The city is allocating nearly $570,000 in local funds, while a state grant will help cover the estimated $2.2 million construction cost.