Missing heart mystery: Art installation in Folsom seemingly vanishes

FOLSOM — A heartbreaking mystery is building in Folsom after a local artist said her heart sculpture seemingly vanished.

The missing heart was one of 21 created and installed across the city in the project called "The Heartbeat of Folsom." It was a way to raise money for underserved communities and celebrate the love for Folsom.

"It lived in the house with me. It became a third child," said Sarah Bluford, the artist of the missing heart. "I mean, I poured my heart and soul into this piece."

Her heart sculpture was installed near the Round Table Pizza on Riley Street in June 2023, but Bluford said she noticed it was gone the first weekend of February.

"Somebody's heartless," said Doug Scalzi, who remembers the heart. "They needed it, I guess."

Others in the community also remember seeing it. John Perguini, who works at the barbershop in the shopping center where the sculpture lived, said his daughter used to pose in front of the heart for pictures.

"I mean, obviously, the heart didn't grow feet and walk away," Bluford said. "The size of it is definitely a two-person job."

Bluford spent months painting the vibrant colors as a love letter to the Johnny Cash Trail and Folsom Lake, which were special spots from her childhood.

"I was told, 'Oh, we'll look into it. We'll get back to you,' and nobody did," Bluford said.

Since early February, Bluford has been asking the city and the property manager where the heart went and now believes someone may have stolen it.

The same day CBS13 started asking questions, Folsom's Chamber of Commerce posted a "Missing Art Alert" with a photo of the heart listing it at 40 pounds and 36 inches.

"I'm an artist myself, so for an artist to get her work out there, I would be pretty let down too," said Audrey Brake, who works at the nearby Round Table.

Why the heart is missing remains a mystery.

"It's just heartbreaking, really, that it's not there anymore," Bluford said.

The city said it has reached out to the property manager multiple times but never heard back. CBS13 also reached out but got no response.

Bluford said she spoke with the property manager on March 3, but he also did not know where the heart went.

Anyone with any information on where the heart went can contact the Folsom Chamber of Commerce: (916) 985-2698.