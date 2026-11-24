A major flood protection project at Folsom Dam is facing a funding shortfall that could bring construction to a halt in January, leaving most of the planned improvements unfinished.

The nearly $500 million project is designed to increase the dam's capacity to hold back water during major winter storms, helping protect more than half a million people in the Sacramento region from catastrophic flooding.

Work began in 2019, but state flood officials say the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to stop construction because additional federal funding has not come through.

"This is a really troubling development," said Keeley Bosler, a member of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board.

The project involves raising the dikes and installing new top bulkheads on all eight of Folsom Dam's metal gates. The modifications would allow the gates to hold back an additional three feet of water during periods of heavy rainfall.

So far, only one of the eight gates has been modified.

"This is the most important project we have left remaining on the American River," said Joseph Countryman, another member of the Central Valley Flood Protection Board.

At a hearing last month, state flood officials raised concerns about the project's future after learning that federal funding was no longer available to complete the work.

"It's outrageous. We've spent $300 million and we're going to stop work and we don't get the benefit. It's ridiculous," Countryman said.

Jason Campbell, executive director of the Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency, said the project is critical to the region's flood protection.

"The project is obviously very important to the community, and we are very much concerned about the fact that funding is not completely there," Campbell said.

The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the dam modification project.

Todd Bernardy, a flood projects branch manager with the California Department of Water Resources, said the Corps needed additional funding by the end of August but did not receive it.

Bulkheads for the remaining seven gates have already been manufactured and are sitting at the site, waiting to be installed. Flood officials warn that delaying construction could add millions of dollars in costs.

"We don't want to see this project stopped. We don't want to see this project paused," Bernardy said.

The Sacramento Area Flood Control Agency is now working to persuade federal officials and lawmakers in Washington, D.C., to find additional funding and keep construction moving.

"We are absolutely advocating in D.C. and otherwise to make sure this project gets completed," Campbell said.

Folsom Dam is about 70 years old and plays a major role in protecting communities along the American River from flooding.

One of the dam's eight gates is currently out of service because of construction. However, flood officials said they do not expect the work to affect flood control operations this winter.