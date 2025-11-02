2 guards at California State Prison, Sacramento hospitalized after alleged attack by inmate

Two correctional officers at California State Prison, Sacramento are hospitalized and an attempted murder investigation has been launched following an alleged attack on the officers Saturday night.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the correctional officers were escorting an inmate from a cell around 7 p.m. when they were attacked by an improvised weapon. The inmate was being escorted as prison staff were set to conduct a cell search.

Prison staff used physical force and chemical agents to stop the attack. Following the incident, officials said an improvised weapon was found at the scene.

The guards were taken to the prison's triage and treatment area before taken to an outside medical facility. CDCR officials said both officers are in "fair" condition as of Sunday.

The inmate, identified as 48-year-old Jason Brannigan, was taken into restricted housing pending investigation, officials said.

According to correctional records, Brannigan is from Sacramento County and has been imprisoned since at least March 2011. Brannigan is serving a 17-year, 8-month sentence after being convicted of multiple offenses, including corporal injury to a spouse and criminal threats.

While in prison, officials said Brannigan was sentenced in 2022 to four years for possession / manufacture of a deadly weapon.

Officials said the case will be referred to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.

As of Sunday afternoon, the prison located in Folsom is on "modified programming" to complete a 24-hour threat assessment, officials said. Peer support and other support services are being offered to prison employees.

According to CDCR, the prison houses more than 2,200 medium-, maximum- and high-security inmates.