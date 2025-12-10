Stubborn fog across the Sacramento Valley could be troublesome for people with asthma

A steady stretch of nonstop fog over the last couple of weeks isn't just dampening moods in the Sacramento area. It may be taking a toll on physical health as well, and for people with allergies, the weather pattern could be making symptoms even worse.

For weeks, a thick blanket of fog has settled across the Central Valley, creating gray, chilly conditions and trapping irritants close to the ground. The culprit is a stubborn high-pressure system stretching hundreds of miles, keeping the fog locked in place.

CBS Sacramento's First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring the pattern closely.

"It's effectively keeping this layer of sinking warmer air above the cold layer we're in right now," said meteorologist Brian Scofield. "If you've been outside, it's frigid, and then we have this cloud layer acting as a cap in the atmosphere. That's trapping all of these particulates, and they're not getting out anytime soon."

Those trapped particulates include dust mites, mold, and other irritants, all of which can leave allergy sufferers feeling especially miserable.

Dr. Stanley Cheng, an allergist and immunologist, says the mix of fog and moisture can tighten airways, which is particularly troublesome for people with asthma.

"Asthma is a severity where you're going to cause issues with breathing, which is severe," he said. "But some people just don't tolerate hay fever symptoms too."

To combat the buildup of allergens indoors, Cheng recommends a multi-layered approach of vacuuming frequently, keeping windows and doors closed, using an air filtration system, running a dehumidifier, and changing or washing clothing after being outdoors. For those with asthma, he advises limiting time outside altogether.

Daily nasal sprays — such as fluticasone, Flonase, or Nasonex — can also help, but he notes they take time to work.

"Those need to be used daily to feel [relief] two weeks later," Cheng said. "It's not one single approach that's going to help the best."