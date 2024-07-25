Arrest made in Flora Fire near Geyserville

PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/25/24 PIX Now - Morning Edition 7/25/24 11:49

Authorities announced an arrest Thursday in connection with a vegetation fire that started near Geyserville in Sonoma County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Cal Fire, authorities arrested 44-year-old Justin Roy Jones around 7:25 p.m., about three hours after the fire started. Roy is a resident of the community of Anderson in Shasta County.

Investigators said Jones was seen driving his truck, which had no right front tire, for more than four miles, creating sparks as the wheel grinded on the asphalt. The sparks caused three separate fires along Chalk Hill Road.

The fire grew to 36 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward progress at 7:15 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, the fire was 50% contained, according to Cal Fire. Chalk Hill Road, which was closed since the start of the fire, also reopened to traffic.

The #FloraFire on the east side of Chalk Hill Road in Geyserville held at approximately 50 acres and is 50% contained as of Thursday morning. Five engines and a crew remained on the fire overnight. Chalk Hill Road is back open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/AzixAfvB8B — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 25, 2024

Jones was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully and recklessly starting a fire to any structure forestland or property, along with violating terms of his probation.

According to jail records, Jones' next court appearance is scheduled for Friday.