First significant snowfall brings early-season optimism to the Sierra

Several inches of snow blanketed the mountains overnight, giving the Sierra a much-needed early-season boost and bringing visitors out to enjoy the fresh powder and blue skies.

With more winter weather ahead, visitors are waiting to see if this is the beginning of a much snowier season.

"Just a beautiful downpour last night. And then this morning, waking up to the beautiful sunshine, glorious weather out here," said Dawn Oakley, who traveled from Yuba City.

For some, seeing the snow-covered mountains is an annual tradition worth the drive.

"It's awesome. I mean, we always look for it every year. Any time we get to come up here, it's a little bit of a drive, but not too bad from the Bay Area. So anytime we get a chance," said Ryan Skidmore, visiting from the Bay Area.

And the fresh snowfall is already bringing out some creative ways to enjoy the season.

"We're gonna make some snow ice cream tonight because we have the fresh snow," Oakley said.

With El Niño part of the winter outlook, some visitors are hopeful this early snowfall is just the beginning of a much bigger snow season.

"We're very positive that we're going to have a ton of snow up here because of it this year. I mean, that's my thoughts," Oakley said.

Others are more cautious, but say they're ready for whatever winter brings.

"We never seemed to get as much snow as forecasted. So I'm hoping this year it's different. Yeah, we're ready for it," said Charlene Smith, visiting from Oroville.

While ski lifts are still waiting for more snow before opening, this latest storm is an encouraging start.

Last season, a lack of snowfall forced several resorts to delay their openings. This year, the early-season system is giving skiers and mountain communities something to feel optimistic about.