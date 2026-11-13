I-80 travelers see chain controls, delays as snowstorm moves through Sierra

Travelers on Interstate 80 are dealing with chain controls and delays as a snowstorm moves through the area, officials said on Friday.

Chain controls have been put into place both directions, from Kingvale to Truckee eastbound and from Donner Lake to Rainbow westbound, Caltrans said.

Eastbound I-80 also saw a large traffic backup in the Kingvale area after a crash forced traffic to be temporarily held, with traffic released around 2:15 p.m., Caltrans said.

Road condition updates can be found on the Caltrans website.