Scott Hall becomes first Georgia RICO defendant in Trump election interference case to take plea deal

Possible Trump-Georgia witnesses revealed Possible witnesses revealed in Trump-Georgia election interference case 05:17

Scott Hall, one of the 19 defendants in the Fulton County, Georgia case about alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, became the first defendant to reach a plea deal with prosecutors Friday.

Hall changed his plea from not guilty and instead pleaded guilty in Fulton County court to five misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit intentional interference with performance of election duties. He was sentenced to five years probation, a $5,000 fine and 200 hours of community service.

Hall, a 59-year-old bail bondsman, was alleged to have helped with the unlawful breach of election equipment and theft of voter data in Coffee County, according to the indictment. He initially faced seven counts in all, six of which related to those efforts.

The counts he pleaded guilty to Friday are different from the seven counts he originally faced. He is pleading under the Georgia First Offenders Act, and Hall's attorneys said the misdemeanor crimes he pleaded guilty to are not "crimes of moral turpitude."

Hall had to give a recorded statement to the district attorney's office, which he did earlier Friday, and he must also write a letter of apology to the citizens of the state of Georgia.

Under the plea agreement, he is barred from communicating with any witnesses or co-defendants in the case. And he may not speak with the media until all the cases are resolved.

The judge told the court, "This is not a matter that had been scheduled today, but I was told by both parties that they would like to have an impromptu court hearing."

The district attorney's office declined to comment at this time.

It's not clear what kind of information Hall may be able to provide to the government. But as a condition of his plea agreement, Hall will be required to testify at any future trials.

All other defendants have entered not guilty pleas.

Hall was booked on Aug. 22, according to Fulton County inmate records, and was the first of the 19 defendants to turn himself in.

This is a developing story.

— Melissa Quinn and Jared Eggleston contributed to this report