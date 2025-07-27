Fireworks explode in Modesto home's garage causing small fire

The Modesto Fire Department said fireworks exploded inside a home's garage, leading to a small fire on Saturday.

The fire happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 2700 block of El Pasado Drive.

Modesto Fire said they had initially received reports that a vehicle crashed into a home and caused a fire. However, they later learned that fireworks exploded in the garage and were the source of a small fire.

The fireworks caused minor damage, and the fire did not spread to the home as crews quickly controlled the fire.

Modesto Fire said one person was checked for smoke inhalation, but they declined treatment.