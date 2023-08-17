Watch CBS News
1 person injured in fire at midtown Sacramento apartment building

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Several residents were forced out of their apartments Wednesday after smoke was seen coming from one of the units. 

The incident happened at 1820 Capital Avenue. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, light smoke was seen coming from a unit on the second floor of the 9-floor unit, prompting a call to firefighters.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the unit. They were able to quickly knock down the flames and keep the fire from spreading.

One person suffered minor injuries in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

First published on August 16, 2023 / 5:43 PM

