Firefighters rescue cat after garage fire in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire that erupted at a North Sacramento home Friday night.
The scene was along the 3200 block of Northview Drive.
Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found smoke pouring from a garage. Firefighters worked quickly and stopped the flames from spreading any further.
One person suffered minor injuries from the smoke, firefighters said. A cat was also saved from the fire.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
