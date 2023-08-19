Firefighters rescue cat after garage fire in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire that erupted at a North Sacramento home Friday night.

The scene was along the 3200 block of Northview Drive.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found smoke pouring from a garage. Firefighters worked quickly and stopped the flames from spreading any further.

Structure Fire: 3200 block of Northview Dr. Crews arrived to heavy smoke from a garage. A quick knockdown kept the fire from spreading further. One person with minor injuries from smoke. A cat was saved and investigators are responding. pic.twitter.com/EkQw3p4kmx — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) August 19, 2023

One person suffered minor injuries from the smoke, firefighters said. A cat was also saved from the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.