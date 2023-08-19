Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue cat after garage fire in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire that erupted at a North Sacramento home Friday night.

The scene was along the 3200 block of Northview Drive.

Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene and found smoke pouring from a garage. Firefighters worked quickly and stopped the flames from spreading any further.

One person suffered minor injuries from the smoke, firefighters said. A cat was also saved from the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

