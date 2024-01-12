Close proximity to fire station may have been what saved Victorian home in downtown Sacramento

Fire breaks out at two buildings in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Fire Department is looking into what caused a fire that burned two structures Friday.

The fire happened Friday morning in the area of H and 12th Streets. When CBS13 arrived on the scene, there was a lot of smoke and flames coming out of the roof of a Victorian-era home.

Firefighters say the blaze started in a vacant building and then spread to the house next door, the upper portion of which was apparently being used for office space and the lower portion was utilized as a vacation rental. Nobody was home at the time.

Fortunately, the two structures were near a fire station.

"The irony is that this is right behind one of our fire houses, so our crews were able to get here very, very quickly and put this fire out," said a fire department spokesperson. "We are still checking with extension of this fire to make sure all the hot spots are put out on that Victorian building."

Fire investigators will try and figure out what happened and why this fire started.