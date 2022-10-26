Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Fire under investigation on 12th Street in Sacramento
Fire under investigation on 12th Street in Sacramento 00:43

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street.

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building.

Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system.

No injuries have been reported. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 10:49 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.