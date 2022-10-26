Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building
SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning.
The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street.
Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building.
Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system.
No injuries have been reported.
