Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building

Fire under investigation on 12th Street in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning.

The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street.

400 Block of 12th Street; isolated fire in an industrial sized coffee roaster on the 1st floor of a commercial apartment building. 12th St closed between C & E St. while crews checked for extension to upper floors. Fire was contained to ventilation system and crews are clearing. pic.twitter.com/fCPLOJfxqb — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 26, 2022

Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building.

Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system.

No injuries have been reported.