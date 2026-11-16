One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out inside a unit at a retirement community in Sacramento County on Monday night, officials said.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews arrived at the Golden Pond Retirement Community in the Rosemont area to find the building's sprinkler system had already extinguished the fire. Though, firefighters called a second alarm in response to the incident.

No other injuries were reported.

All residents were moved to another part of the senior living facility while crews assessed the damage.

According to Metro Fire, eight units sustained water damage and one unit was damaged by fire.

A restoration company was expected to respond to the scene to assist with the recovery.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.