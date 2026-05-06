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Fire rips through North Highlands home on 34th Street

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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A fire tore through a North Highlands home early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

The scene was along 34th Street, near Q Street.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded and were able to contain the flames to just that one home.

north-highlands-fire.jpg
Damage from the fire in North Highlands. Metro Fire of Sacramento

It appears the fire caused significant damage to the rear of the home, along with spreading inside of the structure.

No injuries were reported, Metro Fire says.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

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