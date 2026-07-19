Fire at Modesto auto wrecking yard destroys around 100 vehicles

An early morning fire tore through an auto wrecking yard in Modesto on Sunday, destroying about 100 vehicles before firefighters stopped the flames from spreading to nearby homes and businesses.

The Modesto Fire Department said crews were initially dispatched at 3:38 a.m. to the 500 block of Crows Landing Road for a reported vehicle fire. While firefighters were en route, additional information prompted the call to be upgraded to a commercial structure fire response.

When crews arrived, they found an auto wrecking yard engulfed in flames, with approximately 100 vehicles burning.

Modesto Fire Department

Modesto Fire Department

Firefighters immediately prioritized protecting nearby mobile homes and neighboring businesses while working to contain the blaze. Officials said crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading beyond the property.

The fire was brought under control in about 80 minutes, officials said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.