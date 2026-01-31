Fire Dogs win Sacramento's 52nd annual Guns and Hoses Pig Bowl

Thousands of supporters filled Heart Health Park on Saturday for one of the longest-running charity football games in the country, the Guns and Hoses Pig Bowl.

Now in its 52nd year, the annual matchup between local firefighters and law enforcement raises money for local charities. Since the event began in 1974, nearly $1.9 million has been donated, with annual contributions typically ranging from $60,000 to $75,000.

Before kickoff, the game honored Northern California first responders who lost their lives in the line of duty over the past year, including flight nurse Susan "Suzie" Smith, who died in a helicopter crash last October.

The community-focused event, could be heard and seen.

"It's amazing, my husband has played for about 16 years now, so we love it every year," said Sarah Gonzalez, a Law Hogs supporter.

"I've been out here the past four years because my dad is a captain firefighter for Stockton, and I love coming and supporting him," said Maleiya Robson, a Fire Dogs supporter.

The game came down to the final moments. Chad Alves of the Rocklin Fire Department kicked a 41-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter to give the Fire Dogs the lead. The Law Hogs marched to the goal line in the closing seconds but fell short, as a defensive stand and last-second tackle sealed the Fire Dogs' victory.

"This is what it's about, law enforcement, the community, and a positive outcome," said Pig Bowl Director Cary Trzcinski.

Alves, who was named Pig Bowl MVP, said the celebration won't last long.

"It's time to start turning the page," Alves said. "It's this win we're going to celebrate tonight. Next year starts tomorrow."

The 53rd annual Guns and Hoses Pig Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2027.